Kamikamica confident budget will fuel economic goal

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs, and Communications has taken a steep $35 million budget cut, yet Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the $85 million allocation remains fit to drive economic goals.

He stresses their commitment to supporting businesses and households amid rising financial pressures.

Rather than relying on increased spending alone, Kamikamica stresses the government’s strategy of fostering stronger partnerships.

Article continues after advertisement

“The great thing about the diversification agenda, it’s not about money, spending money. It’s about just collaborating with the private sector and doing a lot more trade missions, which we’ve been doing, and collaborating with the private sector overseas as well as locally.”

However, Chairman of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Council (MSME) Watesoni Nata is concerned about potential impacts on funding.

“What we’re concerned about, and I haven’t had a chance to go through the full budget documents yet, is whether there’s any impact on MSME initiatives, MSME funding, or other business grants.”

The Government has set aside $78, 750 aside for the development of the MSME Strategic Plan.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.