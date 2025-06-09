Kadavu women struggle with business licensing

Women in Kavala, Kadavu, are raising concerns over the lengthy and challenging process of obtaining business licences, which they say is affecting their ability to earn a living.

Residents claim the application process often takes more than a month and sometimes requires travelling to Suva to complete documentation and receive confirmation.

For many families in Kadavu, selling produce and handicrafts at the port is a key source of income. Kavala resident Losena Vunivalu says women cannot operate legally without the required licences, leading to lost earnings and uncertainty for their families.

“We are just trying to earn an honest living, but the process makes it very hard for us. Sometimes we wait for weeks or have to travel far just to get one licence, and during that time we cannot sell. If the services could come closer to us, it would really help our families.”

She added that the high costs of travel, accommodation, and time away from home put additional financial pressure on women entrepreneurs.

In response, women in Kavala have formed organised groups to seek support and collectively raise their concerns during rural development consultations, hoping authorities will consider decentralised services or faster processing to better support rural women in business.

