Kadavu still without mortuary services

The Health Ministry is yet to restore mortuary services in Kadavu, leaving residents with no choice but to conduct early funerals for their loved ones.

The mortuary at the Vunisea Hospital is non-operational for the past three years.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the hospital is currently undergoing renovations funded by the Australian Government, which include an upgrade to its electricity supply.

Article continues after advertisement

Ravunawa highlights that reliable power is critical to restoring mortuary services as the nearby solar farm has remained idle for years.

“So the mortuary in Kadavu, it’s no use just keep trying to make it run if there’s no sustainable power supply to run the services of good mortuary for the people of Kadavu. It’s a concern. We are not sitting idle.”

Ravunawa says the government is working with relevant agencies to explore renewable energy solutions and will soon call for tenders from reputable companies to construct, install, and service solar-powered mortuaries.

He adds this could benefit most maritime islands.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.