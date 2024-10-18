Kadavu roads affected due to landslides

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Several roads in Kadavu have been affected by landslides following recent heavy rainfall.

According to Fiji Roads Authority the Jetty Road is closed to all traffic while one lane is currently open along Namara Road.

The FRA says there is blocked water channel on the Vunisea Government Station Road.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while traveling on the affected roads.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]