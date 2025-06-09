Kadavu raises internet connectivity concerns

[File Photo]

Island representatives from Kadavu attending the National Rural Development Plan consultation have raised concerns over the ongoing lack of reliable internet connectivity on the island.

They say this has been a long-standing issue, affecting access to information and effective communication within communities.

Kadavu Women’s representative, Livi Tuvoli, says many people are adversely affected when communication is disrupted, especially in urgent situations.

“The network is bad, and we have to go to Vunisea if we want to get good connectivity and that is far and not convenient for everyone.”

She explains that important information often cannot be relayed on time, forcing residents to travel to other locations just to deliver messages.

Tuvoli adds that poor internet connectivity remains one of the major challenges faced by the island, and this issue will be raised during the consultation to be considered as part of the new development plan.

