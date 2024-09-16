K9 team arrests burglary suspect

[File Photo]

Police K9 officers promptly tracked and apprehended a suspect involved in an alleged burglary in Taveuni last night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Operations Livai Driu reports that the Taveuni Police Station received a call regarding a break-in at a local estate.

A team, including K9 officers, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

The K9 unit successfully tracked the suspect, leading to his arrest and the recovery of stolen items.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

ACP Driu highlighted the importance of K9 capabilities, especially as the festive season approaches, noting that K9 officers will assist with mobile and foot patrols during divisional operations.

He also urged property owners to take appropriate security measures, as some burglary cases have shown no signs of forced entry, indicating unlocked doors or windows.

The Police Force encourages everyone to remain security conscious, as this is the best way to prevent criminal and opportunistic activities.