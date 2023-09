Three juveniles have been further remanded after appearing in the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

It’s alleged that they assaulted and robbed a man along Kings Road.

The accused people include a 14-year-old student, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

Article continues after advertisement

They are charged with aggravated robbery.

They have been remanded and are due to appear again in court next Friday.