ACCF calls for crackdown on illegal taxis

[Photo: FILE]

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji is calling on the Land Transport Authority to step up enforcement against illegal taxi operators—particularly those allowing provisional licence holders to carry paying passengers.

ACCF Executive Chair, Maritino Nemani, says the continued operation of unlicensed taxis, commonly known as pirate or pari taxis, raises serious safety and compliance concerns.

“The public who pay for transport have every right to expect that the person behind the wheel is properly licensed, the vehicle meets the required safety standards and the operator is complying with the law.”

Nemani says particular attention must be given to reports of provisional licence holders operating illegal services.

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“Provisional drivers are still progressing towards full driving privileges. Allowing inexperienced drivers to carry paying passengers outside the regulated public transport system creates unnecessary risks, particularly when the required checks and safeguards may not be in place.”

He says Fiji’s new two-stage provisional licensing system makes it even more critical for authorities to enforce licence conditions.

Nemani stresses that any private vehicle carrying passengers for payment or contributions must meet Public Service Vehicle requirements.

He is urging the LTA and the Fiji Police Force to conduct targeted checks on suspected illegal operators, verify licence categories, and ensure vehicles have the necessary permits, especially those operating through informal arrangements and ride-sharing platforms.

Nemani notes that ACCF regularly deals with motor vehicle accidents and sees firsthand the devastating impact serious injuries and fatalities have on families.

He urges the public to use licensed transport and report suspected illegal taxi operations to the LTA.