Ellis targets defensive discipline for Flying Fijians

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

For FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ new defense coach, David Ellis, the challenge is clear, and that is to bring greater structure to the defensive line.

Not only that, one of his key focuses is helping the team give opponents fewer chances to move forward through penalties.

The national team will play Japan to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Japan Rugby Football Union.

Ellis recently joined the team for its Pacific Nations Cup games against Canada and Japan.

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He says his experience coaching at international level has given him a strong understanding of Fijian rugby, both from afar and now from up close.

“The objective is to put more structure and organisation into the defensive system of the team, and also work really, really hard on the discipline of the team so that we’re not giving penalties away.”

Since joining the squad, Ellis has set clear standards for the players.

The focus is on staying organised, working together and avoiding the costly infringements that can hand an opponent easy territory.

He says the team is beginning to meet those standards and reduce the number of penalties it concedes.

Ellis also believes that Fiji’s discipline is more than avoiding the referee’s whistle.

It’s a way to stay in the contest and give the team’s attacking strengths more time to make an impact.

The Flying Fijians play Japan at 5:50 pm on Saturday and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.