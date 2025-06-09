Scholarships aim to boost Hindi studies

[Photo: FILE]

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha is encouraging more students to study Hindi at the tertiary level and is looking at scholarship opportunities.

Sabha Patron Pundit Bhuvan Dutt says students should be encouraged to pursue Hindi studies at degree and postgraduate levels.

He says the shortage of qualified Hindi teachers remains a concern.

“Reading in your own language has a very deep meaning. People say that they will not get a job by studying Hindi, but there are jobs available. We see that some institutions, including our schools, have very few Hindi teachers who can teach children well. That is why it is important to encourage students to study Hindi and become teachers.”

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Dutt says learning Hindi is also important for preserving religious and cultural traditions.

He says children who learn Hindi can read important religious scriptures.

“If we do not learn Hindi, we will not be able to read our Ramayana, Gita, Vedas and other scriptures. If our children cannot read Hindi, then who will read our scriptures?”

Dutt says supporting students through scholarships and higher education can help preserve the Hindi language and pass it on to future generations.