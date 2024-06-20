Ju Ben brings personal experiences to stage

VT1S artist Peni Roqara, known as “Ju Ben”

VT1S artist Peni Roqara, known as “Ju Ben,” is enhancing Fiji’s music scene with authentic hip-hop rooted in personal experiences.

Ju Ben, last year’s Pacific Break winner, is the second Fijian to claim the title in the Pacific’s biggest music competition, which provides artists in Fiji and the Pacific with an opportunity to showcase their music.

He will also be part of the Pacific Break concert launch next week in Nadi.

Ju Ben says his music highlights issues such as mental health, daily struggles, and the hidden hardships of village life.

“We think we’re in paradise, we’re living a good life, an island life. But they don’t see the neighborhoods, the villages that we’re still struggling. So for me to tell the stories of people who couldn’t tell them, it’s a big thing for me.”

Ju Ben states that using his talent, he aims to tell powerful stories and inspire change, which is how he managed to claim the Pacific Break title last year.

VT1S Managing Director Tikoko Korocowiri stresses the importance of utilizing such platform in promoting music.

“So it captures all the Pacific Island nations and what ABC Pacific Break is about is looking for unsigned local talent from the Pacific and giving them a platform to push their music out to a global audience.”

Eight talented artists from the Pacific will perform at the launch event for the upcoming Pacific Break concert, which is set to take place in Australia this year.