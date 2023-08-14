Joint effort to address challenges in real estate industry

Efforts are underway to foster transparency and professionalism within the real estate market.

This as the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board and Consumer Council of Fiji have strengthened their partnership to safeguard consumer interests and elevate real estate industry standards.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they will conduct joint consumer advocacy and awareness campaigns on consumer welfare and rights.

Shandil says they will also address challenges faced by real estate agents.

“By working together, we believe that will be able to better address consumer concerns, establish a fair marketplace, and empower consumers to make informed decisions.”

Shandil says the partnership comes in light of the council’s ongoing awareness and advocacy on issues surrounding property purchases, leasing, and tenancy, where consumers continue to face significant challenges.