Jian urges cooperation in the Pacific

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian [File Photo]

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, has called for collaborative efforts among international partners to support development in the South Pacific amidst ongoing geopolitical discourse involving major powers.

Zhou addressed concerns regarding China’s growing presence in the Pacific, emphasizing that Beijing has no interest in engaging in geopolitical competition; instead, he highlighted China’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and partnership in the region.

“The South Pacific is a high land of cooperation. It should not be a battlefield of geopolitical competition. China is open and inclusive in terms of cooperation with other countries in the South Pacific.”

Zhou reiterates that China seeks constructive partnerships, proposing trilateral collaborations involving the United States, Australia, and other international stakeholders, alongside Pacific nations like Fiji.

He says China is not interested in geopolitics but rather in trilateral cooperation with the United States, Australia, and other international partners to assist Fiji.

In a gesture aimed at reducing tensions, Zhou urges all parties to pool resources and work together for the betterment of the region.