Japan renews commitment to the Pacific region

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa [Source: Supplied]

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa emphasizes Japan’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Pacific Region’s vision, priorities, and regionalism in alignment with the 2050 Strategy and its Implementation Plan.

While co-chairing the Pacific’s Ministers Interim Meeting in Suva yesterday, Kamikawa highlighted Japan’s renewed commitment to the Region.

She says this will be done through “All Japan” efforts under Japan’s Pacific Bond Policy announced in Pacific Leaders Meeting 9, prioritizing transparent and inclusive partnerships.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today, I’d like to renew our commitment to work together to address the changing situations and challenges while cherishing “Kizuna” and its spirit that our PALM has cultivated.”



[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Islands Forum Ministers appreciated Japan’s ongoing support for a resilient region characterized by peace, harmony, security, social inclusion, and prosperity, ensuring all Pacific peoples can live free, healthy, and productive lives.

Furthermore, the PIF Ministers emphasized the importance of a free and open international rules-based order in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

They welcomed Japan’s commitments and concrete actions to further strengthen cooperation with the PIF Members, acknowledging Japan’s role as a key partner in advancing shared goals and interests in the region.