Japan and Fiji collaborate to combat drug-related issues

The Japanese government is currently in close consultation with the Fijian government to develop strategies for addressing drug-related issues.

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, believes that one effective way to tackle the drug crisis is by enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement.

He adds that strengthening law enforcement not only improves drug enforcement efforts but also fosters better community relations and trust.

Article continues after advertisement

Providing officers with specialized training on drug identification, trafficking patterns, and addiction can improve their effectiveness in combating drug-related crimes.

“That’s why we have already provided a patrol boat to the water police in Fiji, and we are also providing an additional patrol boat to the Fiji Navy, as well. So law enforcement is one aspect.”

Michii says that by focusing on advocacy and practical strategies for handling confiscated drugs, we can better protect the younger generation and foster a healthier, drug-free community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica states that through partnerships, communities and governments can create a more effective and sustainable approach to addressing drug challenges.

Focusing on training, resource allocation, and collaborative strategies, both Japan and Fiji aim to create a more robust framework for effectively combating drug trafficking and use.