iTaukei Land Commission to appeal Tui Nadi ruling

Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission will challenge the court’s decision regarding the title of the Tui Nadi.

The court ruled that Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci, as the rightful holder of the title, is irregular, void, and of no effect.

Chairman Apimeleki Tola confirmed this to FBC News, adding that they are currently liaising with the Solicitor General’s office regarding the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

Tola stated that there have been a lot of misinterpretations of the judgement handed down by the High Court, and conversations are rife, especially in rural communities.

He added, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, particularly the commission, is committed to addressing and resolving these concerns.

“The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, especially the Veitarogi Vanua, would like to affirm’ our ownership of resources, the traditional leadership structure, and our being registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula as per the sworn statements of our elders, which is well protected under the iTaukei Lands Act of 1905”

The Chair is urging the public to remain vigilant, warning that such judgements could be exploited by some for personal gain, potentially causing division among communities and damaging relationships.

He added that constant dialogue should be maintained to build relationships and unity that can contribute to shared progress and prosperity.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.