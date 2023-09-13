Investigation on ill-fated helicopter complete

[File Photo]

The aircraft accident investigation involving the Robinson 44 Raven II helicopter which claimed the lives of three people in 2019 is now complete.

R44 Helicopter with registration mark DQ-HPT crashed near Natewa Bay on 2nd August 2019.

The helicopter was operating a mercy flight carrying a sick child, late Epeli Jeremaia, who was accompanied by his mother, late Taraivosa Moceisuva.

The flight was from Naitauba Island to Labasa Hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says a New Zealand specialist in Forensic Engineering and Aircraft Accidents, Andrew McGregor, with experience in aircraft accident investigations was appointed as the investigator in charge of the accident investigation.

He says their intention was to have the report finalized at the earliest, however, COVID-related restrictions at the time hindered the progress of the investigations.

Gavoka says while several conclusions can be drawn from the report, he wishes to highlight that the sole objective of any aircraft accident investigation is to prevent future accidents and incidents from occurring and that it is not to apportion blame or liability.

The Minister says the findings and contributing factors are crucial information in any accident investigation so that its purpose is achieved.

He says the most significant outcome are the safety recommendations because they inform the public, businesses, and government, of critical improvements required to prevent accidents, lessen injuries, and save lives.

The Civil Aviation Minister says there are over 300 islands, most of which are isolated and medical clinics on these islands will sometimes require arrangements for the safe transportation of passengers to hospitals at Suva or Labasa.

He says mercy Flights, together with their associated risks, will need to be evaluated and considered, often without sufficient time to do so comprehensively.

Gavoka says while the accident investigation is now complete, the appropriate follow-up process will continue, to ensure the effective implementation of the recommendations provided in the report.