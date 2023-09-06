Interlink reintroduces ferry services

[Source: Interlink Shipping Line Ltd/ Facebook]

Interlink Shipping Line Limited has reintroduced its services to Savusavu and Taveuni after a decade-long hiatus.

Interlink says this initiative marks a significant milestone in their commitment to better serve the communities by providing fast, reliable, and affordable transportation options.

In response to the growing demand for improved connectivity, the company decided to revive this crucial maritime link.

Interlink says they believe that improved connectivity will lead to increased opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

It says the reintroduction of ferry services to Savusavu and Teveuni represents a significant investment in the future of these communities and the broader Fijian economy.

The shipping company says they look forward to support from all passengers as they have created a standard on the Natovi-Nabouwalu route.

The inaugural voyage is scheduled for tomorrow.