Inter-party coalition meeting gets underway

Tanya Waqanika [left] with Ro Teimumu Kepa

Committee members of the inter-party coalition are presently meeting at the People’s Alliance office.

It’s understood that a number of issues have been raised by the Social Democratic Liberal Party and that they are seeking solutions.

The National Federation Party is also present.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad

Some attendees includes SODELPA Members, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Anare Jale, Viliame Takayawa, Tanya Waqanika and iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu.



iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu

NFP members include Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad and NFP General Secretary Seini Nabou.

Some cabinet members of the People’s Alliance are also at the meeting including, Sakiasi Ditoka.



Anare Jale

The meeting is to allow SODELPA to directly discuss issues with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka particularly conditions highlighted in the coalition agreement.

Trade Minister and PA member Manoa Kamikamica is also present thus there is no sign of Rabuka.

SODELPA played a pivotal role being kingmaker in the last election.