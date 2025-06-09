INS Kadmatt arrives in Fiji for friendship mission

The Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt has sailed more than seven thousand miles to Fiji, with a mission to strengthen defense ties and build people-to-people connections.

Commanding Officer Commander Kutuhal Limaye says the aim is to build bridges of friendship through professional exchanges with the Fiji Navy and wider community engagement.

He adds the warship arrived at the Suva Port today, bringing more than 200 Indian naval personnel.

Commander Limaye states that the crew will hold joint training sessions covering bridge resource management.

“So on professional front, we would like to exchange notes with our counterparts in the Fiji Navy on various topics, be it bridge resource management, damage control, firefighting, search and rescue procedures, diving operations, communication procedures.”

He adds that they will also take part in cultural and sporting exchanges.

“So in trying to connect with people here, we will go with them to play on sports field, play a game of volleyball and cricket. Our band is here, they will be performing with the Fijian band.”

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says the visit follows Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent trip to India, where both countries committed to strengthening cooperation.

