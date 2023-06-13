Infrastructure plan prioritizes inclusivity and indigenous perspectives

[File Photo]

The Government has unveiled its National Infrastructure Investment Plan, aimed at strategically advancing infrastructural development over the next decade.

Recognizing the pressing issues of community access and agency, the plan seeks to bridge the gap between infrastructure projects and the diverse needs of the people they serve.

Speaking as a member of the Fiscal Review Committee, Vani Catanasiga emphasized that the plan must be placed on the urgent articulation of environmental and social safeguards within the plan.

Specifically, she stated that the needs of women, children, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQI communities, and indigenous perspectives, traditions, and cultures were stressed as essential factors to be considered.

“NGO’s have a lot of experience on this and maybe willing to lend some support some work outlined in the plan if they are included and informed. A warning though, we will not rubber stamp projects, we will work to enhance its effectiveness particularly to end users.”

Highlighting the significance of the plan, Catanasiga highlighted the challenging negotiations surrounding the Viria project as a prime example of why obtaining free, informed, and prior consent from indigenous communities is crucial.

With more than 80 percent of the land in Fiji owned by these communities, she says their perspectives and voices must be respected and integrated into decision-making processes.

Ministry of Finance Head of Strategic Planning Kamal Gounder reiterated the necessity of establishing a unified register for infrastructure projects.

To address this vital requirement, Gounder announced the deployment of a dedicated team stationed at the finance ministry’s strategic planning office within the project coordination unit.

These developments were brought to light during the recent meeting of the 9th Pacific Region Infrastructure Facility Community of Practice in Suva, where the importance of community involvement and informed decision-making in infrastructure projects was underscored.