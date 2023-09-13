Informal settlement to benefit from recycling solution

[Photo: Supplied]

Around 300 residents of Bykeitou Settlement, in Nadera Nasinu will now have the opportunity to participate in sustainable waste management practices, ensuring a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.

This as the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, and Nasinu Town Council launched an I Recycle Hub Program yesterday.

Bykeitou Settlement is a community which has been in existence for 60 years but has never had a proper waste management system in place and currently, residents dump their household waste near a creek and some waste is also burnt.

According to the residents, waste usually gets washed in the creek during heavy downpours, which is a huge environmental concern.



[Photo: Supplied]

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says Bykeitou Settlement is the second project site following the launch at the Fiji Development Bank, last month.

He says the settlement has been facing huge challenges in accessing some basic services, in particular proper waste management system.



PRF Founder Amitesh Deo [Photo: Supplied]

Deo says they have been able to provide residents with a recycling solution that will significantly help in capturing plastic and other kinds of waste, that usually gets leaked into the environment.

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari says the launch further strengthens their partnership with the PRF and WRFL in the waste management space, particularly for communities that do not have access to waste management services.



[Photo: Supplied]

She says an urgent, sustainable, and innovative solution is needed to tackle waste management as millions of dollars are spent on waste disposal.

The Nasinu Town Council spends $2.5 million annually to dispose of 20,000 tonnes of waste at the Naboro Landfill.