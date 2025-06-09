Indigenous knowledge key to food security and sustainability

Traditional Fijian fishing method [file photo]

Efforts to preserve Fijian cultural practices risk failure if communities neglect their own knowledge systems, says Indigenous Cultural Expert Dr Simione Sevudredre.

He warns that colonial experiences have created a collective amnesia and urges Fijians to reclaim their cultural heritage.

Dr Sevudredre states the biggest challenge for indigenous people is themselves, as many value outside knowledge over their own ancient practices.

Indigenous Cultural Expert Dr Simione Sevudredre [file photo]

“We have barely reached 200 years from colonial to post-colonial, yet we’ve forgotten a lot of our traditional knowledge. I’m not finger-pointing because with our colonial experience, colonization, the education system, with due respect, was silent on our indigenous knowledge.”

Dr Sevudrere highlights how modern changes, like plastics replacing traditional leaf wrappings for foods such as sea grapes and Tahitian chestnuts, are eroding traditional ways.

Indigenous Fijian researcher Dr Salanieta Kitolelei explains that every person possesses a living knowledge system shaped by daily experiences.

“Each and every person has a living knowledge system; it’s through their lived experiences. So everyone sitting in the room has their own knowledge, and then experiences which they learn every day. And then in addition to that, a level up would be traditional knowledge,” she explained.”

The Indigenous Traditional Knowledge Conference brought together academics, community leaders, and advocates to discuss how traditional practices can guide sustainable living, improve food security, and preserve Fijian cultural identity.

