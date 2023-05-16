India reaffirms support for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad met with Indian Delegate (Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep) Praful Patel in Suva yesterday.

Both parties talked areas of cooperation, including the development of infrastructure, the tourism sector, improving our health and medical services, and the agriculture sector.

Patel reaffirmed that India is committed to strengthening the bilateral economic relations and cooperation on mutual strategic interests while congratulating the new Fiji Coalition Government.

“It is always a pleasure to interact with our diaspora family anywhere in the world but to do so in Fiji a country in which we have an enduring bond is truly a delightful experience.”

Professor Prasad commended the Indian government’s efforts to support the country’s economic recovery with post-COVID activities.