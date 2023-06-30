Independent inspection underway

The rides have been shut down for the time being at the Fiji Showcase

Communications Fiji Limited says an independent inspection of all the amusement rides is being conducted and the rides have been shut down for the time being at the Fiji Showcase.

This comes after an incident earlier this afternoon where three women fell from a ferris wheel that they were on.

The company says the three were taken by ambulance to the hospital, and the level of their injuries is unclear at this stage.

CFL confirms all the amusement rides are independently operated and were passed by OHS officials for which a certificate was received.

FBC News has reached out to those responsible for the assessment and issuance of the certificate but is yet to get a comment.