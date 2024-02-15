Independent committee to investigate alleged harassment

An independent committee will be established to investigate thoroughly and provide a detailed report on its findings about the incident whereby Nasinu Town Council enforcement officers were interacting with a vendor selling vegetables.

A social media post showed the men allegedly harassing a family who were selling vegetables in Nasinu.

According to the Council, the committee will also review the existing procedures for engaging with illegal vendors and suggest improvements.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council says the vegetables were being sold from a truck parked illegally in the middle of Ratu Dovi Road near the Kinoya Sewage Plant on February 13, 2024.

Upon learning of the video, which has been viewed extensively, the Council convened an emergency meeting yesterday to thoroughly review the incident and hear from the two officers implicated.

The meeting was attended by the full council and the enforcement officers directly involved in the incident.

The enforcement officer depicted in the video has been placed on paid leave with immediate effect.

The suspension will remain in place for two weeks to allow for a comprehensive and independent investigation into their conduct.

A staff meeting was also convened to remind all council employees of the importance of adhering to professional standards and the Nasinu Town Council Code of Conduct, especially when interacting with stakeholders and the general public.