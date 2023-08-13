Increase in road fatalities concerning says ACP Driu

Acting Police Commissioner Livai Driu.

There has been a troubling rise in road fatalities in recent months, indicating a concerning trend.

According to Acting Police Commissioner Livai Driu, the current road death toll stands at 58, compared to 44 for the same period last year.

ACP Driu says they’ve investigated these cases to identify the main causes of accidents.

“27 alone were pedestrians at fault , pedestrians involved in liquor and pedestrians who do not follow the road rules and 16 are the passengers and 15 drivers involved in alcohol and not following road rules and speeding.”



He says the police force has increased its presence on the roads and is conducting regular patrols to enforce traffic rules.