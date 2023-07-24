Increase in dependency on waste collection to make income

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has so far captured 1,059 people in its Mapping Exercise of the Waste Collection Sector in the country.

Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says the exercise covered the whole of Viti Levu, as well as Labasa and Savusavu.

Deo says of the 1,059 individuals, 675 are fully dependent on waste collection as their primary source of income, while 379 individuals stated that their secondary source of income is derived from waste picking.

He claims many of these individuals do not have access to clean water, toilets, or hygienic places to have meals while waste picking.

The PRF’s Mapping Exercise of the Waste Collection Sector is being done through a questionnaire interview that focuses on the socioeconomic and environmental conditions, living conditions, access to basic services and amenities, and work-related challenges of those involved in waste picking.



He says through this mapping exercise, the PRF aims to create a comprehensive database of those involved in waste picking, which will be useful for policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders.

Deo says PRF’s Mapping Exercise of the Waste Collection Sector in Fiji has allowed the Foundation to gain deep insights into the practices of both the formal and informal waste collection sectors.