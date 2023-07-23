Inclusive and equitable education for all

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to sustainable development and prioritized inclusivity and equity in education.

According to Radrodro, cooperation between the government and colleges strengthens efforts to guarantee high-quality education for everyone.

The Minister states that fostering inclusivity and equity across the educational landscape, leaving no one behind, and focusing on removing barriers for a more just and equitable educational system is of utmost importance.

“It’s part of a national global target as part of Sustainable Development Goal number four that we only have to ensure that there is inclusivity and also equity in our strive towards improving the quality of education.”

He says that equal opportunities should be offered to everyone, regardless of background or abilities.