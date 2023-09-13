Improved livestock to address diseases

Improving the genetic makeup of livestock breed in Fiji remains a high priority for the Ministry of Agriculture.

While delivering an update on the current breeding programmes being carried out for sheep, goats and cattle, Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says having an improved genetic makeup can help control and eradicate endemic disease in livestock in Fiji.

Rayalu says with the improved breeds, better husbandry management and disease control, we aim to increase the volume of local meat and whole milk production and also aim to reduce our import bill for these products.

“The Ministry will continue with its breeding programme on the research stations and collaborate with its partners on adaptive research and better coordinate with stakeholders and farmers on the ground with the aim of growing the livestock sector in Fiji.”



Agriculture Minister, Vatimi Rayalu.

Rayalu says the Ministry has allocated $1 million for beef breeding, $400,000 for livestock rehabilitation on cattle, $400,000 for sheep breeding, and $215,000 for goat breeding.

