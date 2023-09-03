Implementation of FNPF deductions for PALM workers key: Singh

The implementation of the Fiji National Provident Fund deduction for Fijian workers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme is key to the Fiji government.

This has been highlighted by Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh during the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum.

Singh says that the government, through the FNPF, is also working in collaboration with the approved employers under the scheme.

He adds that the FNPF is encouraging employers to enable the deduction of contributions from the earnings of Fijian workers operating offshore in Australia directly to their superannuation fund in Fiji.



Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh [2nd from right] during the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum. [Source: Fiji Government]

Singh says that through this, workers will have the opportunity to benefit from long-term financial security and build their retirement savings through the FNPF.

The Employment Minister is calling upon the Government of Australia to assist in facilitating this, as legislation may have to be looked at in order to implement the deductions.