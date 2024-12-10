ICJ to redefine climate accountability

The International Court of Justice is set to issue a landmark advisory opinion next year.

According to Attorney General Graham Leung, this decision could transform global climate negotiations including those at the annual COP summits.

The ruling is expected to clarify the legal obligations of countries to prevent climate change harm and the consequences for failing to act, potentially reshaping international climate governance.

Representing Fiji at a historic hearing in The Hague, Leung called for accountability from high-emitting nations, whose greenhouse gas emissions are driving global warming and rising sea levels.

Fiji presented irrefutable scientific evidence, warning that Pacific Island countries face an existential threat.

Entire islands risk being submerged if global temperatures exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Leung said Fiji urged the ICJ to adopt a broader interpretation of international law, integrating human rights conventions and the UN Charter alongside the Paris Agreement.

These frameworks safeguard fundamental rights such as access to a clean environment, food, and health rights now endangered by the worsening climate crisis.

The AG said Fiji also demanded that major emitters repair the damage they’ve caused and support vulnerable countries through mitigation and adaptation efforts.

This call, Leung said reflected the collective stance of Pacific countries, long-standing champions of climate justice on the global stage.

While developed countries like the U.S. and Australia defended their environmental records, Fiji and other vulnerable states stressed the urgency of meaningful action to avert catastrophic outcomes.

The ICJ’s decision is anticipated to set a powerful legal and moral precedent, bridging the growing divide between vulnerable counties and major polluters.