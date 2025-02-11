I thought it was my last day: Herman

Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation Chief Executive Francis Herman

Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation Chief Executive Francis Herman thought December 17, 2024, was his last day on earth when a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific island nation.

This morning, Herman shared his harrowing experience with regional media members attending the Pacific Media Partnership Conference in Suva.

He recalled that the violent shaking felt at VBTC seemed endless, and all he could think about was whether it would be his last day alive.

“My printer flew across the office, narrowly missing my head. My desk jumped at least a meter off the floor. The room quickly filled with dust. I could hear people screaming outside as they ran for open ground, while I lay on the floor, waiting for the room to collapse. I uttered the words, ‘Lord, thank you for my life.’ I was convinced my time had come.”



When the tremors finally stopped, Herman says he was greeted by a female colleague who was trembling but still managed to ask if he was okay.

The VBTC Chief Executive says he has lived through 32 cyclones, two bushfires, and four military coups, but nothing compared to the fear he felt on December 17.



During the conference, Herman shared VBTC’s recovery plans and proposed the establishment of a regional storage base for emergency broadcasting kits.

“If we had a designated location in the Pacific stocked with these kits, they could be loaded onto one of the early relief flights. That way, we could be up and running quickly without scrambling for equipment from multiple suppliers. This is something we would like to leave as a legacy.”

He suggested that technical experts from Pacific media organizations collaborate to standardize equipment for disaster response, ensuring broadcasters can continue operations during emergencies like earthquakes.

Herman added that the earthquake exposed critical gaps that VBTC is now working to address.

Fiji Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson acknowledged Herman’s proposal, stating that it is worth exploring further and that discussions on the matter can be expected.

