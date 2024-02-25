I am not a contender, Ro Teimumu expresses disappointment

Na Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa

Na Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa cleared her name this afternoon, stating that she is not a contender for the position of president.

In a statement, the Rewa High Chief mentions that if her name has been proposed, it has been done without her knowledge or consent.

Ro Teimumu is referring to a report in which Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa told FBC News that SODELPA is proposing Ro Teimumu as the next president.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Teimumu expresses disappointment that Takayawa made statements without seeking her view or discussing the matter with her before issuing any statement.

She adds that she only recalls the People’s Alliance offering the position during negotiation week in December 2022; however, there have been no further discussions since.

She emphasizes that the position of president is important as it symbolizes national unity and character and should be treated with the respect it deserves.

Ro Teimumu expresses concern as Roko Tui Dreketi that her name and title are being promoted as a challenger to current President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

She adds that Tui Macuata has been doing very well since his appointment, particularly in skillfully handling the transfer of power following the change of government.

Ro Teimumu also puts on record her full support for Ratu Wiliame and his presidency.