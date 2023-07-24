Hunt for hit-and-run vehicle

Police are appealing for information that can assist in an alleged hit-and-run in Koronubu, Ba, yesterday.

A man in his 20s died following the incident.

It’s believed the victim was sitting in the middle of the road when he was hit.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital by a witness who was travelling in another vehicle but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The number of road deaths now stands at 53, compared to 21 for the same period last year.