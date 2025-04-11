Human rights body presses for change

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu [File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has called on the government to improve national systems that address gender inequality and violence against women and girls.

Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu said that while some progress has been made in promoting women’s rights, many serious challenges remain.

These include increasing cases of gender-based violence, limited access to opportunities for women and cultural and systemic discrimination that continue to hold back progress.

She made these comments during the Pacific Technical Cooperation Session of the CEDAW Committee this week, where the Commission presented a list of recommendations to help the country move closer to achieving gender parity.

The Commission is urging the government to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which would allow Fijian women to seek justice at the international level if their rights are violated.

It is also recommending the introduction of gender quotas to boost the number of women in political leadership.

The Commission has called for electoral reforms, leadership training, and awareness campaigns to encourage more women to participate in decision-making roles.

It is also pushing for government support for children who are unable to attend school because they do not have birth certificates.

The Commission pointed out the need to strengthen laws on cyberbullying, which continues to affect women and girls mainly on social media.

There are also calls to improve awareness about reproductive health and to challenge cultural norms that prevent open discussions about cervical cancer.

The Commission is urging the State to upgrade cancer treatment services in public hospitals to prevent avoidable deaths.

It is also calling for stronger enforcement of workplace laws to ensure women are treated fairly and equally in employment.

The Commission is advocating for better support for victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation including access to legal assistance.

Lewaravu said more robust data collection was needed to guide policymaking and ensure that gender equality measures are based on evidence.

She also urged the state to repeal laws that unjustly restrict freedoms of association and assembly and to take steps to protect human rights defenders so they can continue their work without fear of harassment.

The Commission is encouraging the government to include women in all disaster and climate change responses and to lead awareness programs that challenge misunderstandings about the relationship between human rights, religion and culture.

Lewaravu states that the government must ensure the Commission is fully supported with adequate resources and funding to carry out its work effectively.

