HRADC demands probe into woman's death

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on the Fiji Police Force to independently investigate the death of an elderly woman during her caution interview at the Ba Police Station recently.

Chair Pravesh Sharma says they are concerned that the 60-year-old woman was not provided with medical treatment while in police custody.

Sharma says the woman allegedly collapsed during her caution interview and she passed away before she could receive medical treatment.

He states that the Commission acknowledges that police are empowered to receive complaints, investigate, interview, arrest and charge persons.

However, Sharma says that in carrying out such functions, they have to ensure that the rights of accused persons are respected and complied with.

Meanwhile, the Police Force confirms the incident is being investigated by officers from the Internal Affairs headquarters.