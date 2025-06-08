House project to unlock economic opportunities

[Source: prb.com.fj]

Landowners in Kalabu are set to benefit from new business opportunities following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

As part of the agreement, plans are underway to build the first-ever Kalabu House, with hopes to start the project within this year.

According to Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus, the project has been discussed with Kalabu residents, who he believes truly deserve the development.

Article continues after advertisement



Felix Magnus

“So, we hope that with the signing of the MOU that we can build the first ever Kalabu house for the people of Kalamu. We’ve had talks with the people of Kalabu, and we leave it with I-TLTB to have their talks with the people of Kalabu.”

He states that the project will create generational wealth, giving future generations a sense of pride and a sustainable source of income.

The Kalabu House project promises to create lasting economic opportunities and pride for future generations of landowners.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.