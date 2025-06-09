Hopes rest with the youths says Dr Brand

Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair Dr Marcus Brand

Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair Dr Marcus Brand is calling on young people to get involved in healing and rebuilding society.

Speaking at an Interfaith Leaders Dialogue, Dr Brand says engaging youth is key to creating a future generation committed to peace, unity, and understanding.

He stresses that faith-based groups have a vital role to play and calls on them to support the commission’s efforts.

He adds that involving youth and teaching them about past conflicts can help prevent future crises.

General Secretary for the Fiji Council of Churches, Reverend Sepiuta Hala’api’api, says the commission’s creation is timely and that churches were encouraged to share their views directly with the commission during community visits.

She adds that this approach helps ensure the voices of all people, especially at the grassroots level, are heard and included in the reconciliation process.

