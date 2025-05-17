Homeownership hope for 47 Narere families

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Forty-seven people who have been residing at the Public Rental Board Housing in Narere have been given offer letters under the rent-to-own initiative.

The offer letters were handed over to the residents by Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

He told them they will be able to hold ownership titles of the lots given to them if they meet the payment terms.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Nalumisa says the lots have been provided at prices below market value.

He also indicated that similar initiatives may be offered in other PRB estates.



[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Naulumisa congratulated the recipients with hopes that they will take ownership and establish a better home for children and build a stronger community for all.



[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Widow Roshni Deo, who has lived at the estate for 35 years, says the offer is timely, as she looks forward to finally having a permanent home.

The rent-to-own initiative under the Public Rental Board is part of the government’s broader commitment towards the National Housing Policy and ensuring Fijians have a chance at formal housing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.