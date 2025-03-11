Holi Masti celebration in Suva

The FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event is set to bring people from all walks of life together for a vibrant celebration of unity and fun.

Manager of Hindi Radio Ashneel Singh states that the event is a multicultural celebration designed to bring people together.

He adds that attendees can look forward to a larger-than-ever foam party, with bigger foam machines set to add an extra layer of excitement for children and families.

Singh says that with free entry, free colors, and live entertainment, the event is expected to draw large crowds, including students from USP University.

“The event is packed with high-energy performances, including live DJ music, Jogira, and Bollywood dance acts. When I’m talking about Bollywood dance, we have the Mata dance group, and the famous TikToker Elvin, who will be joining us all the way from New Zealand.”

The event will also feature food stalls, providing a variety of delicious treats for attendees to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

This celebration will be held from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Damodar City Carpark in Suva this Saturday.

