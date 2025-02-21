High-profile murder case hangs in the balance

[File Photo: Tevita Kapawale]

The counsel representing alleged murderer Tevita Kapawale has made a submission for a no case to answer.

It is alleged that Kapawale murdered five crew members onboard the FV Tiro 2 on May 18, 2021, along the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between crew members.

Kapawale’s counsels argued that none of the people assumed dead have had their bodies found.

Article continues after advertisement

The lawyers assume that these crew members could still be missing and may only be pronounced dead after seven years.

The lawyers in their submission say that a body not found cannot be proved dead.

They also submit that witnesses, including the other two surviving crew members, were inconsistent and urged the court not to believe their evidence.

They also argued that police had leaked confidential information to Fiji Sun’s investigative journalist Iva Nataro prior to the interview she undertook with the accused.

They claim that Nataro used the information she gathered from police to coerce Kapawale.

Meanwhile, the state lawyer submitted that there is evidence to prove that Kapawale committed the offenses.

The lawyer argues that Kapawale admitted to the offense on separate interviews.

She also argues that Nataro never got any information from police, as she stated while giving evidence that she did thorough research before visiting Kapawale.

The lawyer adds that Nataro only went to police to ask the status of the case and nothing more.

She adds that there are several cases of murder where the victims remain missing but persons are convicted.

She argues that this case is no different and that the assumption by the defense counsel that the bodies are not found to prove a murder has taken place does not apply in this case, as it is a criminal matter and not a civil matter.

The ruling on a no case to answer will be made on the 18th of next month, and the matter will only resume trial on the 24th of March if there is a case to answer.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link