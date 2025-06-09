High court discharges third accused in attempted murder case

The Labasa High Court has discharged charges against a man facing seven counts of attempted murder.

Muqtadeer Saif Kaiyum was the third accused in the case against Labasa lawyer Amrit Sen.

Justice Pita Balemainaivalu delivered the ruling today following yesterday’s decision to grant immunity to Kaiyum.

The state had also filed a nolle prosequi, with the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions confirming that they no longer intend to proceed against him.

A ruling was also made yesterday for the immunity letter to be delivered to the defense counsels Simione Valenitabua and Amrit Sen, who both confirmed in court today that they have received it.

Following this latest development, the first accused, Amrit Sen, and the second accused, Shumedha Chandra, are on trial facing multiple charges, including the alleged murder of John Rusiate, also known as John Pelo, in 2022.

Meanwhile, state witness Nitesh Sharma is now being cross-examined, with Sen leading the questioning.

The trial continues at the Labasa High Court.

