Hidden abuse in PRB flats exposed

Serious concerns have arisen over people who should not have access to Public Rental Board (PRB) flats occupying homes meant for low-income families.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad confirms the Public Rental Board is investigating these cases and tightening policies to prevent abuse.

Prof Prasad reiterates that PRB flats are designed to offer lower rents to those who need them most but some high-income earners have slipped through the system, undermining efforts to provide affordable housing.

Article continues after advertisement

He warns that abuse in any system is damaging and must be stopped.

“The rental is much lower for low-income families and that’s where it should be directed.But as always, in any system, there are people who get into it and abuse”

To tackle the housing shortage, the government has committed $14 million to formalize and develop informal settlements.

The Housing Authority now focuses not only on providing land but also on building houses.

Subsidies are in place for first-home buyers earning below $50,000, while stalled projects with international partners have been reclaimed to ensure the land is put to use.

Prof Prasad also stresses that unused land must be quickly developed to meet the urgent demand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.