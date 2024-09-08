Festival opening disappoints, PM wants explanation

[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has requested Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa to look into an incident from the opening of the 2024 Hibiscus Festival.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a group from Drug-Free World Fiji was reportedly blocked from participating in the march.

Speaking at the festival’s crowning night, Rabuka highlighted the critical role the organization plays in Fiji’s fight against the nation’s growing drug problem.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that the group had prepared banners and pamphlets to raise public awareness about the dangers and harmful effects of drug use.

Rabuka stated that he has asked the Minister to provide an explanation for the incident and expressed his hope that no signs of drug use will be found during the post-event cleanup.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to thank those who contributed to the festival’s success, adding that the event serves as an important platform to empower young women participating in the pageant throughout the weeklong celebrations.