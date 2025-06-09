Helping families of inmates break crime cycle

Sashi Kiran, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has stressed the importance of breaking the intergenerational cycle of crime by supporting women, children, and the elderly affected by imprisonment.

During a meeting with Acting Commissioner of Corrections Sevuloni Naucukidi and his team, Minister Kiran discussed areas of collaboration between the Ministry and the Fiji Corrections Service.

The talks focused on community-based corrections for juveniles as part of the Diversion Program, support for children of inmates, and better protection for women and elderly people in the prison system.

Director of Training and Rehabilitation, Isireli Dausiga, says that children of inmates are often caught in the cycle of crime, highlighting the urgent need for early intervention.

Minister Kiran reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening rehabilitation and social protection programs, saying efforts must focus on protecting children and giving families the chance to heal.

The Ministry and the Fiji Corrections Service have agreed to continue working together on joint programs designed to provide pathways to dignity, hope, and rehabilitation for women, children, and families affected by incarceration.

