HEC and Police Force unite to tackle unemployment

[Source: Higher Education Commission - Fiji/Facebook]

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji has joined forces with the Fiji Police Force to address youth unemployment.

Director Doctor Rohit Kishore says the Commission has crafted a specialized life skills program within the framework of competency-based training.

Scheduled to kick off next month, this program aims to equip unemployed young individuals with essential life skills over the course of a month.

Highlighting the program’s significance, Dr Kishore revealed that a preliminary collaboration with the police force has already identified a staggering 300 unemployed youths in the Central Division.

“This unemployed youth are the problem in our society but they’re very good. Very good young people. We have met that we have met them in Central and Western next week, as I said, and got to North, some of them are so keen they want to work, some of them are so good people, but unfortunately they seem to have missed out the boat in their life.”

This, however, Dr Kishore states is just the tip of the iceberg, as a more extensive pool of jobless young people exists in the same division.

HEC Chair Steve Chand also announced that some students will also be undertaking micro credential courses, further enriching their skill sets.

Commending the government’s proactive stance, the Commission acknowledged its efforts to provide education to Fijians while simultaneously addressing the issue of a substantial outflow of skilled individuals.