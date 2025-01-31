Heavy rain warning still in force

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Fiji group with an embedded shallow low pressure system located just southwest of the group.

The associated cloud and rain are expected to affect the group until Monday.

A flood warning remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Ba River, while a flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Nadi River, Sabeto River and Nawaka River.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says rainfall recorded for the last 24 hours ranges from 45mm to 180mm across the Western Division.

Water level for Ba FSC as at 2pm is 3.77m which is above warning level and decreasing steadily.

Water level at Nadi Bridge as at 2pm is 3.17m which is below warning level and above alert level, decreasing slowly.