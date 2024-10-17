Heavy rain alert upgraded to warning 

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain warning is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Moala and Southern Lau group.

The Fiji Meteorology Services says a trough of low pressure lies just to the south of the group and associated cloud is affecting most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, another active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the group from today.

Fiji Met says localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

It says localised flooding of minor roads, iris crossing and bridges with some disruption to traffic flow is also expected.

It is warning the public to be cautious due to poor visibility at land and sea with increased risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.