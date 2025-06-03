More needs to be done: Dr Tappoo

According to the World Health Organization more children die from congenital heart disease than from all childhood cancers combined.

Therefore, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director, Dr. Krupali Tappoo, says that more needs to be done to save the lives of children born with heart defects across the region.

Dr Tappoo says an estimated 200 children in Fiji are born with congenital heart disease.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that congenital heart disease is a rapidly evolving global problem in child health.

“The World Health Organisation says that 1 percent of all children born are born with congenital heart disease and so in Fiji, this would equate to about 200 children being born every year with congenital heart disease.”

Dr. Tappoo emphasises that timely intervention and adequate resources are critical to improving both survival rates and the quality of life for affected children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.